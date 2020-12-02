Can you help Kilkenny Camogie as they head for All Ireland glory?

Kilkenny camogie have already topped their go-fund-me target of €5,000 but you can still help them out.

The team are through to play in the All Ireland final in Croke Park on Saturday week and they’re trying to raise monies to cover all the expenses.

The fund was set up on Sunday and has already breached the initial target.

Martin Quilty’s from the county board says you can still show your support, saying “There’s still opportunities if anyone wants to get involved, usual still applies, just get in contact through our Facebook or any of our social media channels and we’ll sort you out and give you the information you need”.

He adds that while reaching the top level in the competition is great, it can prove to be expensive, especially this year with more considerations to factor in, noting “We’re still asking people if they wouldn’t mind we have a small few more expenses I suppose because of Covid restrictions, and the girls will probably be staying overnight which means that they’ll all have to have their own separate rooms and that so at the minute things are going good, the laptop is still up for grabs of course for anyone who donates through the gofundme page, so we would ask people to keep with it and keep donating if you can at all”.

To donate via gofundme click here