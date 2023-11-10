Cancer support centres in Carlow and Kilkenny set to benefit under funding announced by Health Minister

Local cancer support centres are among those to benefit under a €3million national fund announced by the Health Minister.

€165,000 comes the way of Cois Nore in Kilkenny which last night officially unveiled its new premises location on the outskirts of the city while also launching its fundraising campaign.

Cllr Martin Brett’s been involved with the facility from its inception and has been telling KCLR News that the government monies bring an added boost for the local service.

Meanwhile, stay tuned KCLR’s Martin Quilty was at last night’s event for Cois Nore at the Medieval Mile Museum which saw the unveiling of details for the centre’s new local premises as well as their fundraising campaign.