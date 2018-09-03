Cannabis & cash found on a man in Kilkenny last (Sunday) night

A man has been arrested and charged after being found with a quantity of drugs on him in Kilkenny.

It happened just before midnight last night when he was stopped and searched in the city by members of the Kilkenny Drugs Unit.

Cannabis and cash was found on him and he was arrested and charged with possession for sale or supply.

The arrest was part of an ongoing surveillance operation underway by local Gardaí.

The man will appear before Kilkenny District Court on the 25th of this month.