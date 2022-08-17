Capuchin Friary in Carlow to close today after 44 years

The Capuchin Friary in Carlow is closing today after 44 years in the town.

The last Mass will be at one o’clock this Wednesday afternoon with a reception afterwards.

It has been a fixture on Dublin St since 1978 but the Friars no longer have the numbers to keep it open.

We announced the news last January and Bishop Denis Nulty came on air later that day to discuss it too.

Local woman Marian Dalton has been telling The Way It Is that she understands the reasons behind the move but the closure is a loss to the town.

