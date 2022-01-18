Carlow’s Capuchins set to leave the area next summer

Carlow is to lose its Capuchins.

Almost four and a half decades in the county, the order is close its friary on Dublin Street next summer.

Bishop Denis Nulty says Carlow town will be the poorer for their going, but much the richer for their having been here.

He’s also thanking the ‘Ministers of Mercy’ for their years as Spiritual Directors to the seminarians in Saint Patrick’s as well as the assistance the community offered local priests and parishes.

Stay tuned – Bishop Nulty will be on KCLR Live later this morning (10am-12noon).