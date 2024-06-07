A car was damaged as somebody tried to take it from Carlow town.

The White Toyota Aqua had been parked up at Johns Mill on John Street at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Its owner discovered some differences when he returned the following morning as Garda Brian Wilkinson outlines; “The owner returned to his vehicle, the bank holiday Monday to discover that the damage had occurred to the cowling, that is the cover of the bonnet just over the window wipers, the driver side door and driver side window”.

He adds “An internal inspection also indicated that an effort had been made to hotwire the vehicle, given the circumstances it’s possible that the suspects in this incident were disturbed and this is maybe why an attempt to take the vehicle was unsuccessful, we’d ask anyone with information there who may have witnessed this incident to contact Carlow Garda Station”.