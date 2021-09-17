Car on fire on Waterford Road on Kilkenny City outskirts

Emergency services are at the scene of a car fire on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

It’s happened in the last hour on the Waterford Road, on the country side of the Ring Road close to Foulkstown Church.

The vehicle had been occupied but nobody was injured, it’s not yet known what caused the blaze but it was quickly brought under control

It’s a busy route, especially at this time of the evening, but a stretch around the scene has been closed with a stop / go system being put in place so Gardaí are advising people to avoid the area while they and fire personnel work to clear the scene.