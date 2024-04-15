UPDATE (10:30am, Mon 15th April): two people have been taken to hospital – their injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

Earlier Story:

Emergency services are in Castlecomer following reports of a car has overturned on the N78.

It’s understood that the vehicle’s in the middle of the road since about 9am so motorists are asked to avoid the stretch near the former brick factory for the next while.

Gardaí are attending.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

KCLR News understands a detour’s in place with the scene expected to be cleared by 10:30am.