Car sales for 2019 down in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s been a disappointing year for the motor industry locally with car sales in Carlow and Kilkenny both down on last year.

Latest figures from the Society of the Motor Industry shows new car registrations in Carlow from January to November are down more than 19% on 2018.

While in Kilkenny there was a drop of more than 12 % recorded.

1,250 new cars have been registered in Carlow this year compared with 1,547 in 2018.

2,062 were registered in Kilkenny so far this year compared with 2,345 last year.