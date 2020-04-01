Car sales take a tumble in March with a 63% drop

New car registrations were down by 63 per cent in March compared to the same month last year.

Just over 6,000 were registered last month, compared to over 16,000 in March 2019.

While the figures for the year to date are down just over 20%.

Used car imports for March have also seen a sharp decline – they have almost halved compared to the same time last year.

They are down by a third for the first three months of this year.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting on the market figures said:

“The health of our nation is the overriding priority. The Motor Industry will assist the State in any way we can during this pandemic. While showrooms, service and other activities within the Industry are closed, members are available to assist in emergency call-out or delivery services. This will be vital in keeping essential and emergency services moving.

The Motor Industry and its employees, like so many Industries, is feeling the devastating impact of COVID-19. Even before the crisis commenced, the new car market was in decline, and this fall has accelerated rapidly in the last fortnight with new car activity down nearly two-thirds on last year. Whatever the duration of this crisis, once we emerge, we will need to see decisive and ambitious action from Government to protect the nearly 50,000 jobs in our sector.”

2020 Total New Vehicle Stats

New car sales year to date (2020) 51,015 v (2019) 64,126 -20.5%

New car sales total March (2020) 6,174 v (2019) 16,687 -63.0%

Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2020) 9,378 v (2019) 11,057 -15.2%

Light Commercial Vehicles sales total March (2020) 1,434 v (2019) 3,044 -52.9%

Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2020) 993 v (2019) 882 +12.59%

Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total March (2020) 313 v (2019) 266 +17.67%

Used Car Imports total year to date (2020) 17,471 v (2019) 26,832 -34.9%

Used Car Imports total March (2020) 4,656 v (2019) 8,970 -48.1%

Electric Vehicle sales year to date (2020) 1,667 v (2019) 1,435 +16.17%

Electric Vehicles Car total March (2020) 379 v (2019) 311 +21.86%

5 Top Selling Car Brands 2020 were: 1.Toyota 2. Volkswagen 3.Hyundai 4.Skoda 5.Ford

5 Top car model’s year 2020 were 1.Toyota Corolla 2. Hyundai Tucson 3.Volkswagen Tiguan 4. Ford Focus 5. Skoda Octavia

Top Selling Car March 2020: Toyota Corolla

Market share by engine type 2020: Diesel 43.86%, Petrol 38.42%, Hybrid 12.17%, Electric 3.27% and Plug-In Hybrid 2.02%

New Car Registrations by County (January-March) 2020

County 2020 Units 2019 Units % Change 2020 % Share 2019 % Share Carlow 613 738 -16.94 1.2 1.15