Car seized by Gardai after crash on the Burrin Road in Carlow

A car has been seized by Gardaí in Carlow after a crash on the Burrin Road yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the single vehicle incident where they found a driver with minor injuries and a badly damaged car.

The driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicating substance, was taken to St Lukes Hospital for his injuries and a sample of blood was taken with Gardaí awaiting the results of that.

The car was found to be without tax or insurance.

A court appearance is set to follow.