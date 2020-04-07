KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Car seized by Gardai after crash on the Burrin Road in Carlow
A car has been seized by Gardaí in Carlow after a crash on the Burrin Road yesterday.
Gardaí were alerted to the single vehicle incident where they found a driver with minor injuries and a badly damaged car.
The driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicating substance, was taken to St Lukes Hospital for his injuries and a sample of blood was taken with Gardaí awaiting the results of that.
The car was found to be without tax or insurance.
A court appearance is set to follow.