Private car damaged as stone-throwing attacks on Kilkenny City Bus continue

The attacks on the Kilkenny City Bus are continuing but now stones are being thrown at other cars too.

Two windows were smashed on the bus again on Monday night as it was was travelling from Purcellsinch towards Johnswell Road Roundabout at about 11pm.

But things have taken a more sinister turn with an attack on a private car.

The blue Passat was travelling from Dublin Road Roundabout towards Hebron Road at about 10.30pm when rocks were thrown at the passenger side door.

The car was damaged with a number of dents left in the side.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact the Station in Kilkenny.