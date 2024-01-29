KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Car that appears to have been set on fire sees blaze spread to a second vehicle in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace29/01/2024
An Garda Síochána (Paolo Trabattoni/Pixabay)
An Garda Síochána (Paolo Trabattoni/Pixabay)

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a South Kilkenny car fire to come forward.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Garda Lisa Mullins says it sparked another vehicle; “Gardaí in Thomastown are just seeking information in relation to an incident where a car was set alight in the Piltown area, due to this car being set alight a second car also went on fire so we’re just appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything on the 24th of January”.

She adds that the initial incident happened; “Between 3:20am and 4am and maybe somebody might have seen someone fleeing the area, or in the hours beforehand somebody acting suspicious, to contact the Gardaí in Thomastown”.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace29/01/2024