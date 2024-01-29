Car that appears to have been set on fire sees blaze spread to a second vehicle in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a South Kilkenny car fire to come forward.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Garda Lisa Mullins says it sparked another vehicle; “Gardaí in Thomastown are just seeking information in relation to an incident where a car was set alight in the Piltown area, due to this car being set alight a second car also went on fire so we’re just appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything on the 24th of January”.

She adds that the initial incident happened; “Between 3:20am and 4am and maybe somebody might have seen someone fleeing the area, or in the hours beforehand somebody acting suspicious, to contact the Gardaí in Thomastown”.