Care needed on all roads in Carlow and Kilkenny

Though Ireland remains under a fog warning, Carlow and Kilkenny were more struck by freezing conditions it seems overnight.

There are reports of black ice in particular on some stretches so care’s advised for all taking to the roads.

Especially as more vehicles are due out today with schools returning from the Christmas holidays.

Cold weather’s expected to continue with Met Eireann‘s warning in place until 10:30pm on Friday.

Sharp/severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times leading to hazardous/dangerous travelling conditions.

