Care needed on all routes with pockets of ice in Carlow and Kilkenny
However Gardaí in both counties say so far no major issues have been reported
Care’s needed on all roads this morning following the coldsnap overnight.
Pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny are said to have icy spots.
Gardaí in both counties say no major issues have as yet been reported to them but advice is to drive with caution.
The cooler, wintry weather’s set to continue to Sunday and the local authorities are reminding that only essential journeys should be made.