Care needed on roads across Kilkenny & Carlow after stormy conditions

You’re being urged to drive with extra care this morning following the stormy conditions overnight.

There were reports of fallen trees and some flooding across the 2 counties last night and while Gardaí say no local roads are blocked this morning there is still likely to be some flood water and fallen debris to contend with.

The road from Corries Cross to Ballinree Cross in Carlow was completely impassable for a time last night.

Meanwhile there are still a few areas without power this morning. Outages affecting parts of Ballyhale, Castlecomer and Goresbridge are not expected to be fully restored until noon today.