Care needed on the roads with stormy conditions for Kilkenny and Carlow

We’re expected to be hammered again, weather-wise, over the next few days.

Met Eireann has an orange warning in place for Wexford, Waterford & other coastal counties with some severe gusts forecast.

While in Carlow & Kilkenny another yellow wind warning came into force overnight and remains until 4pm this afternoon. And more rainfall’s due locally between now & Sunday.

Tim Butler’s Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council says drivers need to be alert to the dangers over the coming days with some flooding to be expected on the roads.

Divisional Road Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell told KCLR news they’ve already had reports of fallen trees and debris across Kilkenny and Carlow this morning.

He’s urging people to drive with extreme care over the next few days and to report any instances of debris or flooding on the roads to your local Garda station or the county council.