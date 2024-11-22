Extra care is needed again this morning as the cold snap continues.

Many roads have been described as ‘treacherous’ this morning with ice in parts of both Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Éireann’s weather warning low temperatures and ice which was running up to midday yesterday (Thursday, 21st November) was extended to midday today (Friday, 22nd November) while another for wind and rain takes effect tonight ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert;

Meanwhile, KCLR Breakfast listeners tell us that there’s been a crash on the Waterford Road – Gardaí have confirmed they’ve a report re same and are sending a car out to the Danesfort area.