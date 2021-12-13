Care’s needed on all roads in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country overnight

Care’s needed on all routes in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond from this evening.

A nationwide status yellow fog warning has been issued and it takes effect at 7pm.

And it’s set to continue until 9am tomorrow, Tuesday (14th December).

Met Eireann says there will be reduced visibility in some areas leading to difficult travel conditions.

Meanwhile, CarlowWeather says temperatures locally will dip to about 1 degree Celcius tonight and KilkennyWeather is also forecasting some light frost for Tuesday morning.