Carlow 12th best town for work life balance with Kilkenny 20th

A new report has shown where Carlow and Kilkenny place when it comes to work-life balance.

Switcher.ie is behind the survey which ranks Carlow as second best town for hybrid working and twelfth best town overall – its fast broadband speeds, more affordable homes and access to bus routes and transport links beating 38 other towns.

Kilkenny came twentieth.

It’s as workers rights to flexible or remote working are set to come into effect in the coming weeks, with the Workplace Relations Commission currently finalising them.

Ireland missed an EU deadline for the introduction of the measures leaving the government open to fines and legal action.

However, Caroline Reidy of the HR Suite says significant elements of the legislation are already in place with the final two pieces set to be introduced in the near future, noting; “We have unpaid leave for medical leave so five days unpaid leave, we’ve extended breast feeding breaks which are paid one-hour breaks, we’ve domestic violence leave that came in in November and we’ve two elements of the legislation now that are pending a code of practice and those two elements are the right to request remote working and the right to request flexible working for carers and parents”.