Carlow among top counties in the country for covid related death rates

Carlow is among the counties with the highest covid related death rates since the pandemic began.

The latest figures from the Health Protection and surveillance centre up to the middle of October reveal that 109 people in Carlow and 143 in Kilkenny have died since March 2020.

That puts the mortality rate in Carlow at the higher end of the scale with more than 191 deaths per 100 thousand population compared with Kilkenny at 144.

Mayo, Louth and Cavan have seen the highest rates in the country so far.