Carlow among two counties providing no abortion services

Latest figures show that Carlow is still among two counties with no GP providing abortion services.

Only 13% of doctors around the country have signed up to the services – that’s just 337 doctors out of more than 2,500.

According to the Irish Independent, Carlow and Sligo are the only two counties where there are no GPs offering terminations.

Women who are less than nine weeks pregnant can go to a GP for a termination, while abortions are available up to twelve weeks in acute hospitals.