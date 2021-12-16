Carlow and Kilkenny again respond generously to John Keane Toy Appeal on KCLR

Three days on the road and the KCLR outside broadcast unit’s been filled with toys.

The annual push for donations for local children has been taking place and today items can be dropped off to KCLR Lunch as it comes live from The Parade in Kilkenny City between 12noon and 4pm.

Our own chief elf John Keane is the driving force and has been on the road with helper and fellow presenter Eddie Hughes.

Joh says he can’t get over the response so far; “Another hugely successful John Keane Toy Appeal on KCLR this year, my thanks to everybody who donated brand new toys and thank you to all the businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny; the likes of Tile N Style, Sean Swan, The Fairgreen Shopping Centre, to name but a few, also a massive thanks to Studio One Loughboy for looking after collection points and to the transition year class in the secondary school in Loreto College for doing their own toy appeal and donating all of them to the John Keane Toy Appeal this year, to everybody who donated thank you so, so much”

John’s promising that everything, from bears to board games and loads in between, will be going to good homes; “The toys this year will once again be going to the St Luke’s Paediatric Unit in Kilkenny, which covers Carlow and Kilkenny, to the family resource centre and to St Vincent de Paul again for Carlow and Kilkenny so all these toys will be given to children who, for whatever reason, may not be home for Christmas but hopefully some of the toys that you have donated will put a smile on the face of children for whatever reason can’t get toys or can’t be at home for Christmas”.