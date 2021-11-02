Carlow and Kilkenny among ten counties where the number of new start-up businesses is rising

Carlow and Kilkenny are among ten counties where the number of new start-up businesses is rising.

Carlow has had 7% growth in new companies registering in the third quarter this year.

The figure is up 4% in Kilkenny between July and September compared to the previous three months.

Christine Cullen, Managing Director of CRIFVision-net says the overall figures for Ireland are rising steadily this year.

Listen back to her chat with Domhnall Doyle of KCLR News: