Carlow and Kilkenny among ten counties where the number of new start-up businesses is rising
CRIFVision-net says the overall figures for Ireland are increasing steadily this year
Carlow and Kilkenny are among ten counties where the number of new start-up businesses is rising.
Carlow has had 7% growth in new companies registering in the third quarter this year.
The figure is up 4% in Kilkenny between July and September compared to the previous three months.
Christine Cullen, Managing Director of CRIFVision-net says the overall figures for Ireland are rising steadily this year.
Listen back to her chat with Domhnall Doyle of KCLR News: