Carlow and Kilkenny among the counties with the highest level of medical card refunds

Carlow and Kilkenny are among the counties seeing the highest level of medical card refunds.

The Irish Independent is today reporting that patients entitled to free care had complained to the HSE after being charged by their GPs for blood tests which can cost between €10 and €50.

There’s been some confusion as to whether or not card holders should pay, the scheme considered to be for acute care and not routine blood tests though their coverage is understood to be allowed in some circumstances.

Now it seems refunds of more than €2,600 have been paid out – the highest level made in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford South Tipperary region according to the HSE response to Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane.

