Carlow and Kilkenny avoid today’s yellow weather warning but is snow on the way?

After a cold start there is more rain due today and Met Eireann has another yellow warning set to kick into effect in parts of the South East & beyond.

The warning is valid from 3pm this afternoon & continues until noon tomorrow (Wednesday) with rainfall accululations of up to 30mm expected in parts.

Coastal areas will be worst impacted but surrounding spots may be impacted.

However rumours of a white Christmas may be premature according to the man behind CarlowWeather dot com

While predictions abound of snow falling in time for the festive season, Alan O’Reilly believes its too early to make such an announcement.

Speaking to KCLR News he said while there are some markers signalling a colder few weeks, there’s no guarantee of snow just yet.