Carlow and Kilkenny business leaders ask you to shop local for today’s Black Friday

20% of Irish shoppers plan to buy from local businesses this Black Friday, rather than international online retailers.

According to a survey by Lottoland, people over the age of 65 are far more likely to shop local today.

Earlier this week Kilkenny Cllr David Fitzgerald urged those in the city & county to turn today into Black and Amber Friday.

Chamber President Colin Ahern agrees and has been telling KCLR News “I would say that there’s an awful lot of our businesses in Kilkenny that are at a crossroads this Christmas and need everyone’s support, everyone’s got a favourite shop, everyone’s got a favourite restaurant or bar or hotel in Kilkenny – please go spend online there and buy a voucher this Black Friday”.

He adds “The hashtag for today is #shopkilkenny or #clickkilkenny and we really need support, I’m lucky enough to live and work in Kilkenny and I want my children to have the same choice”.

While Carlovians are being called upon to keep their spend red, yellow and green as Head of Enterprise at Carlow LEO Kieran Comerford outlines “It’s red, yellow and green Friday in Carlow with a particular focus on the green in the context of it’s Green Friday, it’s all about showing your love for local businesses and also buying local, whether you buy local physically or buy local online, get out there and enjoy the retail experiences that are open and obviously get online”.

He adds “There’s plenty of online offerings in Carlow alone, as part of our KCLR campaign and trading online there’s over 120 new companies online in Carlow in the last three months so it’s an opportune time to engage with them and support local employment which is so important now”.