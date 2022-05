Carlow and Kilkenny chambers shortlisted for national awards

Chambers Ireland has announced its shortlists for the Chamber of the Year Award and there are four local entries among the contenders.

Carlow County Chamber and Kilkenny Chamber have both been named in the Event of the Year category for their own more recent awards ceremonies.

Carlow too are finalists for both Best Marketing Campaign and Most Innovative Project.

Winners will be revealed at an in-person occasion on 2nd June.

Full list:

1. Best Marketing Campaign

Cork Chamber – The Cork Chamber Member Christmas Gift Guide

County Carlow Chamber – Carlow Elves – Shop & Support Local Online & Offline

Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – Dungarvan Chamber Shopping Voucher ‘Shop Local’ Campaign

Galway Chamber – Rediscover Galway – Influencer Campaign

Waterford Chamber – Network Magazine

2. Event of the Year

Cork Chamber – Cork Chamber CONNECTS Series

County Carlow Chamber – Carlow Business Awards 2020 & 2021

County Tipperary Chamber – County Tipperary Business Awards

Kilkenny Chamber – Kilkenny Business Awards 2021

Waterford Chamber Engineering: Making a Better World – Career Guidance Webinar

Westport Chamber – Dare to Include Initiative

3. Local Authority Collaboration

Athlone Chamber – Athlone Sustainable Digital Innovation Hub

Laois Chamber – Commercial Vacancy Incentive Scheme

Mullingar Chamber – #LoveMullingar Campaign

Shannon Chamber – Shannon Town Masterplan – A Collaborative Undertaking

Waterford Chamber – Shop Waterford Support Local

4. Most Innovative Project

Cork Chamber – Cork’s Place in Europe – Communicating Europe Initiative

County Carlow Chamber – Promoting the County Carlow Consumer Experience – Developing The Love Carlow Digital Hub

County Wexford Chamber – Wexford Jobs Fest

5. Most Successful Policy Campaign

Galway Chamber – Vision 2050 – A Future Vision for Galway

Limerick Chamber – Limerick Chamber’s The Future Development of Limerick City Report

Shannon Chamber – Shannon and Regional Airports Covid Traffic Recovery & Support Scheme (TRSS)

South Dublin Chamber – From Lockdown to Local Recovery

Waterford Chamber – University of substance for the South East

6. Best Membership Initiative

Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – ‘Why We’re Chamber Members’ Membership Campaign

Laois Chamber – Business Briefing in association with Laois Today

Mullingar Chamber – Mullingar Chamber Membership Initiatives 2021 / 2022

7. Partnership for Business

Drogheda & District Chamber – Embrace the Change

Dundalk Chamber – Dundalk Chamber of Commerce & Eures Cross Border Partnership

Galway Chamber – ‘Why Work West’ Campaign

Letterkenny Chamber – Cross Border Chamber Partnership Supporting the North West City Region

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Learn Grow Excel

Waterford Chamber – Regional Leaders Programme

8. Supporting Enterprise Development and Social Enterprise

Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – D&WW Chamber Business Start Up Packs

Galway Chamber – ‘Scaling Our Legacy’ Event in partnership with Galway Technology Centre

9. Engagement with the Sustainable Development Goals

Cobh & Harbour Chamber – Networking Series with The Simply Blue Group

Cork Chamber – Sustainable Cork Programme

County Kildare Chamber – Sustainable Kildare

South Dublin Chamber – Connecting with our Community

Waterford Chamber – Waterford Green Deal

10. Chamber of the Year