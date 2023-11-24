Carlow and Kilkenny children set to entertain as part of the Late Late Toy Show stage tonight

Christmas will officially begin in many households across the country tonight.

Host Patrick Kielty will join 170 kids from across the country for the Late Late Toy Show.

It airs at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Elf the movie is the theme this year – and the first ever Toy Show with Kielty as the host.

He says he’s feeling the excitement as the finishing touches are being made to the set this morning.

A number of locals too are undergoing last minute preparations for their performances.

Castlecomer Community School student Enya Cox is among those – KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been catching up with her and Mother Róisín:

Earlier on The KCLR Daily we heard too from eight-year-old Emmy Nolan from Carlow who’s among the performers as well as Stuart O’Connor who’s into his 15th year as performance producer on the Toy Show and took part himself as a Billie Barry kid many years ago – hear their conversation with our Brian Redmond here;