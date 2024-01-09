Carlow and Kilkenny could feature in the World Rally Championships

The event is set to return from 2025 to 2027 with Kerry, Limerick and the South East selected as hosts.

Waterford will be the regional hub, but surrounding counties are all due to be involved.

About 250,000 people are expected to travel from abroad to each of the rounds.

Government funding still needs to be secured – estimates stand at €15million with a €300million payback.

President of MotorSport Ireland Aiden Harper has been updating The KCLR Daily;