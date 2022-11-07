Carlow and Kilkenny Councils warned of more flooding in local areas prone to it this week

Local areas prone to flooding are back on alert this week.

A Met Eireann Advisory has been issued to the councils for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s valid from today until Friday and outlines the risk posed by further spells of rain that are forecast with river levels already high and many areas waterlogged.

Water issues remain a problem in many areas – work to repair a burst main in the Freshford area continues today and should be resolved by evening.

Three local areas remain on boil water notices – Bennettsbridge, Ballyragget and Clogh-Castlecomer