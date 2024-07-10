€3,000 has been awarded to each our county councils to help with National Play Day activities.

Events can take place on one or more days between this and next weekend.

The monies awarded will help buy sensory toys for Kilkenny which will be delivered by the Civil Defence personnel to communities most likely to experience play deprivation and a family fun event which takes place on Saturday.

While the Carlow allocation’s for five, 45 minutes workshops by ‘Go Fly Your Kite’, old school games, picture orienteering with additional funding for a wellbeing aspect of their event on the 20th of July.