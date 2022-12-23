Carlow and Kilkenny county councils publish their Gender Pay Gap reports for 2022

We’d be very progressive in relation to equal opportunities for everybody.

So says a spokesperson for Carlow County Council who have just published their Gender Pay Gap report for 2022.

The publication of the details are now a requirement for employers with more than 250 employees.

Eamonn Brophy is with Corporate Services at the local authority and outlines the details starting with the mean gender pay gap; “The average wage for men is 6.56% higher than the average wage for ladies, on the other hand they say that the more useful figure is what they call the median gender pay gap and that’s -8.08%, median means that the point at which there’s an equal number of people paid more than you and an equal point paid less than you of the same gender”.

Mr Brophy says the details are pretty much in line with what was expected; “A small number of people on very high salaries of one particular gender or another, that can affect the average and similarly if one had a large number of low paid people of one gender or another that would also affect the average you know so the figures are basically, they’re not dissimilar to what we would have expected”.

Kilkenny’s shows a Gender Pay Gap of -0.72% (mean) and +1.88% (median) – read the full report here.