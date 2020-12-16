Carlow and Kilkenny escape the worst of the bad weather but Status Yellow Wind Warning’s still in play

Take care on the roads driving to work this morning, there’s a wind warning still in effect across Carlow and Kilkenny.

The worst should have passed by now but the yellow warning from Met Eireann isn’t due to expire until 9am.

There’s some surface water about and light debris but Gardaí across both counties have told KCLR News that no major issues or road blockages have been reported to them so far.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather dot com says it will actually stay quite windy for the rest of the week but next week might be better.

Cork was worst hit overnight with an Orange warning in place there.

A rapid reaction force of council workers is standing by in that county as floodwaters rise this morning, with chainsaws and sandbags at the ready.

A storm surge and high spring tide is expected to flood city centre streets up to 30 centimetres deep.

David Joyce, head of services at Cork City Council, says they’ll have off-road vehicles ready to lend a hand.