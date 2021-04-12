Carlow and Kilkenny families to take part in virtual remembrance ceremony later

Local families bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, after birth or in childhood years are invited to take part in a special online event later today.

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny will hold its annual remembrance ceremony from 7:30pm at St Canice’s Church – due to Covid restrictions it will be broadcast virtually through the church website (click here for that).

While a missalette to help follow the service is also available for download on the hospital website and also here

Organisers say “Parents and families hold their babies and children in loving memory and are never forgotten. This ceremony is a beautiful way for families and for staff to reflect and remember them”, adding “During the service, you will be invited to light a candle in your home in memory of your baby or child”.