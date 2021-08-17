Carlow and Kilkenny fisheries conservation projects to get €220,000 of €770,000 national spend

Carlow and Kilkenny are to get a share of the funding announced in support of fisheries conservation.

€770,000’s been allocated by Inland Fisheries Ireland under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme to 17 projects across the country, with €120,000 of that to the River Nore alone.

The monies will aid the construction of a rock ramp on the ‘impassable’ Brett’s Weir, improving fish migration upstream and downstream for salmon, eel and lamprey.

A further €100,000 will be spent constructing a rock ramp fish passageway at an impassable weir at Ballinacarrig on the River Barrow facilitating the passage of salmon, eels, lamprey, trout and shad to an additional 100kms of main river channel and 120kms of tributaries.