Carlow and Kilkenny garda district has the third fewest gardaí per capita in the country

An analysis of garda staffing levels across the country has found the Kilkenny/ Carlow garda district has the third fewest gardaí per capita in the country.

According to the Irish Independent, there are currently 190 officers per 100,000 people across the two counties.

Meath came out on top with the worst staffing levels with just 142 gardaí per 100,000.

This was followed by Kildare with 171 per 100,000 people.

The analysis found a major difference in the number of officers provided to different areas of the country.

For example, Meath has only one guard for every 703 people, compared to 1 garda for every 392 people in Dublin.