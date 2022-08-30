Carlow and Kilkenny gardeners need to look at alternatives to peat according to local enthusiast and author Shirley Lanigan

A local gardening enthusiast and author has said we need to move on from our habit of using peat in our gardens as the UK are set to ban peat in gardening from 2024.

The UK is introducing the ban to help restore over 35,000 hectares of peatlands as 70% of peat sold in the country is misused.

KCLR’s resident expert on such matters, Shirley Lanigan, told The Way It Is that we need to look at alternatives.

