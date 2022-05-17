KCLR BlogKCLR News

Carlow and Kilkenny groups among the winners at annual Pride of Place awards

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke17/05/2022

There were celebrations in Killarney on Monday night for those involved with Take a Part in Carlow and KCAT in Callan.

Take a Part were named winners of the Creative Place Initiative at the annual Pride of Place Awards ceremony that took place at the Gleneagle Hotel.

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Lisa Brooks accepted the award on behalf of the Carlow initiative and Cathaoirleach of the County Council Fintan Phelan has told KCLR news it is well deserved:

“Huge congratulations to all of the committee that have been involved over many years on the Tullow Road”

You can read the summary from the judges here

The Cathaoirleach also thanked those involved in  Carlow Mental Health who were also shortlisted this year.


KCAT in Callan was also recognised at the ceremony with a Special Award for their outstanding achievement in the field of the arts.

You can read what the judges had to say here

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke17/05/2022