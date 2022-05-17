Carlow and Kilkenny groups among the winners at annual Pride of Place awards

There were celebrations in Killarney on Monday night for those involved with Take a Part in Carlow and KCAT in Callan.

Take a Part were named winners of the Creative Place Initiative at the annual Pride of Place Awards ceremony that took place at the Gleneagle Hotel.

Pride of Place Awards Category 6 – Creative Place Initiative. ‘Take a Part Carlow’ has won! Judges says Take a Part ‘provides an alternative narrative for a disadvantaged community which involves community cohesion and fun.’ #ipbprideofplace @Carlow_Co_Co pic.twitter.com/CeUDOOLc4P — Co-operation Ireland (@cooperationirl) May 16, 2022

Lisa Brooks accepted the award on behalf of the Carlow initiative and Cathaoirleach of the County Council Fintan Phelan has told KCLR news it is well deserved:

“Huge congratulations to all of the committee that have been involved over many years on the Tullow Road”

You can read the summary from the judges here

The Cathaoirleach also thanked those involved in Carlow Mental Health who were also shortlisted this year.

We did it! We are so honoured to have been awarded the Pride of Place Special Award for outstanding achievement in the field of arts! The list of ‘thank yous’ is far too long to tweet, so THANK YOU ALL! #PrideOfPlace #Community @KilkennyNotices @KKArtsOffice @EquinoxKCAT pic.twitter.com/2sJLA6JRbP — KCAT Arts Centre (@KCATArtsCentre) May 17, 2022





KCAT in Callan was also recognised at the ceremony with a Special Award for their outstanding achievement in the field of the arts.

You can read what the judges had to say here