Carlow and Kilkenny largely unscathed by Storm Fergus

Carlow and Kilkenny emerged largely unscathed as Storm Fergus travelled past.

Gardaí in both counties say they’ve not bee informed of any weather-related issues overnight.

There is a little debris about, but nothing major.

It’s as the cleanup begins in Leitrim village this morning after it was hit by a freak tornado.

The area remains closed off until structural damage caused yesterday is surveyed.

