Carlow and Kilkenny largely unscathed by Storm Fergus
There's a little debris about locally, but nothing major
Carlow and Kilkenny emerged largely unscathed as Storm Fergus travelled past.
Gardaí in both counties say they’ve not bee informed of any weather-related issues overnight.
There is a little debris about, but nothing major.
It’s as the cleanup begins in Leitrim village this morning after it was hit by a freak tornado.
The area remains closed off until structural damage caused yesterday is surveyed.
Devastating damage from the Tornado that hit Leitrim village yesterday and a scary event for those in the area during the event. Very lucky no-one was seriously injured. Best of luck to all as they recover from the damage and hopefully support will be available for them. https://t.co/VMjY0bQ023
— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 11, 2023