Carlow and Kilkenny men to contest race to the Seanad

There will be candidates from Carlow & Kilkenny in the upcoming Seanad elections.

Outgoing Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has confirmed to KCLR that he intends to run and was due to be nominated by local party members at a meeting last night in Royal Oak Hotel in Carlow.

The Rathvilly man is planning to run for the agricultural panel once his nomination is approved by Fine Gael Headquarters in the coming days.

Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Councillor Joe Malone has been nominated by LAMA – the Local Authority Members Association.