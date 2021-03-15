Carlow and Kilkenny record an increase in the percentage of people staying within 10km

There’s been no change nationally in the number of people travelling more than 10 kilometres from their home according to latest figures.

And, it seems, people in Carlow and Kilkenny are a little more compliant than they were.

The statistics from the CSO show that Roscoccomon had the lowest proportion of people staying within the radius.

Countrywide 63.8% of people stayed within 10 kilometres of their home for the second week in a row, according to figures correct up to March 5th.

The largest change was seen in Carlow, with 1.8% more people staying within the radius of their house, with a 1.4% increase seen in Kilkenny.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, there was an increase of movement outside 10 kilometres of people’s homes in Sligo, up by 1.2% in the week.

Roscommon remains the county with the largest proportion of people going beyond 10k from their home while in Dublin 77.6% are staying within the radius of their houses.

The figures are compiled by the Central Statistics Office by using data from Three Ireland.