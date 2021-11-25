KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow and Kilkenny represented in this evening’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition

The ceremony starts at 5:30pm

25/11/2021

There are two local company representatives in contention for this evening’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year contest.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live online from 5.30pm.

Kevin Brennan of Modubuild is flying the flag for Kilkenny in the International category.

While Dr Xuemei Germaine from IT Carlow’s MicroGen Biotech is in the running in the Emerging section.

