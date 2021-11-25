KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow and Kilkenny represented in this evening’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition
The ceremony starts at 5:30pm
There are two local company representatives in contention for this evening’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year contest.
The awards ceremony will be streamed live online from 5.30pm.
Today is the day of the 2021 @EY_Ireland Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards! Be sure to tune in live at 5:30pm👇🏻https://t.co/KJm3NgP4P6
Thanks to our sponsors @juliusbaer , @InvestNI & @Entirl and our media partners @NewstalkFM & @IrishTimes #EOYIreland2021 #Unstoppables pic.twitter.com/ZiHH9qN2VI
— EOY Ireland (@EOYIreland) November 25, 2021
Kevin Brennan of Modubuild is flying the flag for Kilkenny in the International category.
While Dr Xuemei Germaine from IT Carlow’s MicroGen Biotech is in the running in the Emerging section.