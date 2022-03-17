Carlow and Kilkenny set for St Patrick’s Day fun

It’s St Patrick’s Day so Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh!

Carlow and Kilkenny are gearing up for plenty of family fun with ten parades – make sure you stay tuned for updates on how they’re unfolding (start times below).

Carlow Town has no parade this year, instead focusing on an afternoon of family fun ‘Spraoi Faoin Aer’ from 2-5pm as part of a wider Seachtain na Gaeilge programme:

Parades take place as follows:

9:30am Killeshin



10:30am Graiguecullen

11:30am Graignamanagh & Tinnahinch

12pm Thomastown Great Wheelbarrow Dash

1pm Bagenalstown



1pm Borris

1:30pm Kilkenny City (full programme here

2pm Tullow

3:30 Ballon parade



3:30pm Goresbridge parade

Meanwhile, Inistioge is planning something different – their mini-festival takes place this Sunday (20th March):