Prepare to put away the wellies and the warm coats, summer style sunshine’s on the way.

Temperatures are set to reach the high teens if not more by the weekend.

The next few days will be cool and damp with April showers but by Friday we’re in for good spells of sunshine.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says; “High pressure will start to move close to Ireland during this week and as we move through the week and later this week we will see the high pressure get closer bringing us a nice break from most of the heavy rain that we’ve seen for quite a long time now, bringing us also some good sunny spells with a very promising end to the week and next weekend looking good”.

He adds; “Certainly an improving situation for the farmland and for the farmers especially for the south and the east first with lower rainfall amounts, but generally speaking an improvement moving across the country through the week which is badly needed for all of the agricultural sector, temperatures will begin to rise and by the end of the week they should be getting back up to the mid teens or even a little higher”.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather says we’ve a bit of rainfall to get through first’;