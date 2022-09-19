Carlow and Kilkenny set to get additional train services

Train users in Carlow and Kilkenny look set to benefit from additional services.

Plans are underway to increase the number of trains in the commuter belt to and from Newbridge, Hazelhatch and Kilcoole with additional services for Carlow, Mayo and Tullamore.

Locally it means a new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow departing the local station at 10:15am while there’ll also now be an 8:26am service from Dublin to Carlow. And a 7am Waterford to Heuston will be advanced to 6:50am and will now land in Kilkenny at 7:28am.

Irish Rail‘s proposed new timetable also sees improved journey times on the Limerick to Ballybrophy line.

The company is looking for feedback on the changes that are due to kick in on the 11th of December.