Carlow and Kilkenny to get close to €600,000 under Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

Close to 600,000’s been allocated to three local projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Oak Park Forest Park Looped Walks in Carlow and Woodstock Estate Trail Development in Inistioge each get €200,000 while Callan’s Moat Field Nature & Heritage Trail within Westcourt Demesne will benefit to the tune of €193,500.

Separately, Callan’s St Mary’s is to benefit from Historic Towns Initiative funding. Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan’s included it among ten recipients across the country which will share a €1.5 million kitty.

€57,000’s been allocated to the Green Street church to complete works to its perimeter which started last year.