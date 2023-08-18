Carlow and Kilkenny upgraded to a status orange wind and rain warning for tonight

The weather situation is getting worse with the latest upgraded warnings putting Carlow and Kilkenny under an Orange warning for wind and rain tonight.

The worst of the rain with thundery downpours and spot flooding is between now and 11 o’clock.

Met Éireann says Storm Betty will bring south to south-west gales, with severe gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour in both counties now between nine o’clock and 3 am.

It could mean falling trees, power cuts, and structural damage, as well as the risk of flooding.

A lesser yellow wind warning with gusts of 110 kilometres per hour will be in place locally until 6 am.

Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe we should try to stay home if possible but if you have to go out take utmost care.