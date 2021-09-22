Carlow and Kilkenny well represented in this year’s Blas na hÉireann competition.

14 local businesses have been shorlisted as finalists, nine in Kilkenny and five in Carlow.

These are Arán Bakery & Bistro, Callan Bacon, Goatsbridge fish processors Ltd., Highbank Orchards, Natures Oils & Sauces, Lisduggan Farm Foods, The Fig Tree Restaurant, The Kilkenny Food Company, Truffle Fairy, Bia Úr, Carlow Brewing, Jump Juice, Seerys Ltd. and Sunshine Juice Ltd.

The awards weekend will take place virtually Saturday the 2nd of October.