Carlow and Kilkenny well represented in this year’s Blas na hÉireann competition

Winners will be announced on 2nd October

14 local businesses have been shorlisted as finalists, nine in Kilkenny and five in Carlow.

These are Arán Bakery & BistroCallan BaconGoatsbridge fish processors Ltd., Highbank OrchardsNatures Oils & SaucesLisduggan Farm Foods, The Fig Tree Restaurant, The Kilkenny Food Company, Truffle FairyBia ÚrCarlow Brewing, Jump JuiceSeerys Ltd. and Sunshine Juice Ltd.

The awards weekend will take place virtually Saturday the 2nd of October.

