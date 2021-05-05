KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Arts Festival in Irish first for 2021 programme
It's the second one to be held during the Pandemic
An Irish first will be unveiled at this year’s Carlow Arts Festival.
It’s the second one to be held during the Pandemic but organisers are promising a mix of online and in-person events, within guidelines.
It rolls out from June 4th to 13th and Director Jo Mangan’s been telling our Sue Nunn that they’ve carved out a virtual space.
Listen back to their chat on last evening’s The Way It Is here: